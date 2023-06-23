Ouestion to Roger Waters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a video from Activists from Germany, Frankfurt against the global technocratic transformation „Widerstand4.0“ adressing Roger Waters, who recently became a co-editor of „Demokratischer Widerstand“.
We expose the true character of this organization, that is the origin of the World Wide Rally and ask Roger Water to withdraw his support. We would appreciate it, if someone would help us convey this message to Roger Waters.
