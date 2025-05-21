Melissa Rose on Uncovering Root Causes of Autoimmune Disease | Mayim Vega - Arukah.com

Join us on the Arukah Holistic Podcast as we welcome Melissa Rose, AFMC, INHC, AADP, a leading expert in functional medicine and autoimmune recovery. Founder of Sagebrush Wellness and AutoimmuneRecovery.org, Melissa has guided thousands of clients toward sustainable wellness through root-cause solutions for complex autoimmune diseases and mystery illnesses. In this episode, Melissa dives into her journey, advanced testing methods, and the synergistic approach she takes with her clients to achieve lasting health.





