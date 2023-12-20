NIGEL FARAGE JUST A POSH TORY

SMOKE ME A KIPPER

ANARCHY : A UTOPIAN SOCIETY WHERE INDIVIDUALS ENJOY COMPLETE FREEDOM FROM GOVERNMENT

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan

Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

English Nursery Rhyme. -Circa 1764



They hang the man and flog the woman

That steal the goose from the common,

But let the greater villain loose,

That steals the common from the goose.





The law demands that we atone

When we take things we do not own,

But leaves the Lords and Ladies fine

Who take things that are yours and mine.























