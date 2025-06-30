Peter lists several works of the flesh in his first letter, among which "banquetings" is mentioned, that is, stuffing your face with food. Today, with massive amounts of cheap, processed food in supermarkets and restaurants, the sin of gluttony has become more prevalent than ever. While gluttony is a sin, it also leads to other sins. A high-carbohydrate diet, especially one rich in fructose, caused metabolic problems such as type-2 diabetes or hyperinsulemia. The products of hyperinsulemia are (see "Body Mind and Sugar" by Abrahamson & Pezet) are anger, anxiety, phobias and even murder. Jesus said if something causes you to sin, cut it off. Brothers and sisters, if you are suffering from maladies such as anger or anxiety, don't take a pill or wear emf-shielding clothing, the number one thing you need to do is cut off yourself from the standard American diet.