PRESIDENT OATH TO THE CONSTITUTION: 5 Steps to Protect and Defend NOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s time to walk the walk. Right now, the Constitution is treated as little more than an optional guide - at best. Or toilet paper. In this episode, learn the top-5 most crucial steps an oath-keeping president should take to radically protect and defend the Constitution - starting now.
Path to Liberty: November 8, 2024