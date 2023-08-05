© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/new-study-adds-to-tsunami-of-science-showing-covid-vax-damages-the-heart/
After all the effort by independent media, the COVID vaccine is coming into focus as the prime suspect for the exploding rates of myocarditis in young adults. Despite attempts to explain it away as caused by the virus, science continues to point to the shot.
#Myocarditis #PaulOffit #RandPaul #StephaneBancel #Moderna