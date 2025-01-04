Coming Soon Vlog: Silver Squeeze 2021 to 2025 Update, It takes 5 years!

Following along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2025/01/silver-squeeze-2021-to-2025-udat-it-is.html



The Problem is Fraud. Blackrock is not wealthy. All they have written down on paper is stolen from around the world. In this blog we attack Blackrock and all other thieves number weapon of ***The State of War*** they have declared against 8 billion people in the world. We solve the problem using God's Weapons. Justice. They have to return all they have stolen. "Get your life right with God" or you are a conspirator or a collaborator with Blackrock.

In the opening video, the Fraud exposed, explained.