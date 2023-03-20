There are 2.5 million excess deaths per month in U.S. per government source, reports Stew Peters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sherri Tenpenny, D.O. talking with Stew Peters on March 2, 2022. “[A U.S. government source says] excess deaths in the U.S. are 2.5 million per month.” “In Oct 2022… a report… said that [worldwide] 20 million people [have] died from these shots, and 2.1 billion people… have been seriously injured.” “We need Nuremberg 2.0 [to try people for crimes against humanity.]” “[Government] has poisoned the people.” “… the children have been poisoned.”
The full 15-minute interview is posted here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hQCY5ry2OOFW/
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News