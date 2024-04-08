© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
Apr 5, 2024
He Cried Miserably On The Streets For Days But No One Stopped To Help Him
A homeless dog is paralyzed. He was screaming in pain, uncontrollably because his nervous system was hurt. He was writhing and panicking ... He was almost exhausted.
#ParalyzedDog, #RescueAbandonedDog, #TheMoho
------------------------------------------------------
You Love Animal Videos? Subscribe To Us Here: https://bit.ly/3xs3YGa
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...
Twitter: / themoho4
Instagram: / themoho88
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2ytd79zEoY