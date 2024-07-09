To Cheat Properly- Biden Must be Replaced to Avoid Civil War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There will be Civil War in the United States of the attempt to push Joe Biden over the top via shenanigans, like having ballots for illegals filled out, and many Americans will not accept the results. Therefore, they will replace him, because if they don't, and they cheat, there will be Civil War.
#civilwar #biden #cheat