© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Infusion Collusion
Published 03/23/2023
Other Platforms, Tips & Support:
https://dluxnation.com
Want to support Jamie & his work?
PayPal https://paypal.me/jamiedlux
Venmo https://venmo.com/jamie-dlux
Cashapp https://cash.app/$dluxnation
Merch https://fuckin-stoned.creator-spring.com/
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/jamiedlux
Follow Jamie on twitter: https://www.twitter.com/jamiedlux
SOURCES:
David Ho Bio - https://archive.is/kpDcO
Wiki Archive - https://archive.is/eOjCT
VIDEO SOURCES:
Stefan Lanka Ph.D interview Gary Null https://yummy.doctor/video-list/hiv-does-not-exist-dr-stefan-lanka-explains-the-hiv-lie/
Committee of 100 - 06/18/2015 https://youtu.be/VAm9wENA14A
Monoclonal Antibodies for Cancer - 04/03/2017 https://youtu.be/5AXApBbj1ps
Universal Flu Vaccine - 10/19/2019 https://www.c-span.org/video/?465845-1/universal-flu-vaccine#
NBC NY - 02/28/2020 https://youtu.be/kgRujI9hJHc
CGTN - 07/31/2020 https://youtu.be/dZ3nPA8Jdsk
KHOU 11 - 08/19/2021 https://youtu.be/igWkqOmU4HY
Fox 13 Tampa - 08/23/2021 https://youtu.be/5MouYGXnRfg
11ALIVE - 09/10/2021 https://youtu.be/c5j4VFqypxQ
Riverside - 01/03/2022 https://youtu.be/VbwrYe8mWUw
Monoclonal Trojan Horse - 01/06/2022 https://www.bitchute.com/video/t1II80E0mQAS/
Serious Adverse Events - Celia Farber - 03/23/2023
Audible - https://www.audible.com/pd/B0BXB9GWDH?source_code=ASSORAP0511160006&share_location=player_overflow
Book - https://www.amazon.com/Serious-Adverse-Events-Uncensored-History/dp/1645022072
Send Jamie shit:
Jamie Dlux
PO BOX 30383
Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
Mirrored - JAMIE DLUX