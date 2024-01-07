Yesterday was a very emotional day at the Patriot Freedom Project event in New Jersey. Hearing the stories of how American families have suffered unjust consequences at the hands of a corrupt DOJ, Government and Justice system who has de-humanized them by using them as pawns in their weaponization has been difficult but necessary to share.

I was honored to sit with Jeremy who shared his story. Not only has the government terrorized him, his wife and children, but they have gone through great (illegal) lengths to ensure he could not defend himself.

He gives great advice to those that may feel helpless as he has, please pray for his family, help share his story and check out https://www.patriotfreedomproject.