She tries to stop passersby, Tearfully Begging Please Save My ill Fated Baby

Mother cat tries to stop passersby, begging them to save her ill-fated baby. The rescuer met a mother cat on the street, the mother cat kept meowing as if she wanted attention! The mother cat then led the rescuer to where she lived. To their surprise, there were still her 4 children there! However, one of them seems to have passed away. The mother cat was engrossed in caressing her ill-fated baby! She still believes that the kitten is just sleeping soundly! Maybe she didn't realize the harsh truth

