Spiritual Warfare has already begun! It is time to fight the good fight of faith!

We are in the last days, or end times of the kingdoms of men as the Supernatural objective truth wisdom from above, the hidden manna from God, the 2,000-6,000-year-old dual prophecies of the Word of God are being fulfilled Neh.; Micah 7:15;1 Cor. 13:9-12; Rev. 2:17; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; Heb. 1:2, etc. There is only one Bible, it is God-breathed, was written in Hebrew and Greek, completed and delivered to Christians of the one true holy faith in 70 AD, once and for all time Judas 3. It is being restored, by the removal of the wiles/lies/seals of Satan for the next 43 years, which are the last days, the end times of the kingdoms of men Eph. 6; Rev. 5:1ff. The good fight of faith is a transitional war between the kingdoms of men and the kingdom of God.

Spiritual warfare is between the doctrine of men versus the doctrine of Christ. The Lord hid His face, power, glory, majesty, and Bible away for the past 1680 years so that Satan could gather together his mega sword, of every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:4 before the second coming of the great fight of faith.

The ways of men were necessary, without Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men, Satan never could have convinced men to murder Christ, nor could he have stolen our peace and sanity and gathered his mega sword Rev. 6:4, nor could he have convinced the rich and elite that they could inherit the earth by standing against God with their de-population agendas 1 Cor. 2:6-16; Matt. 4:8-9.

With the second coming of the Sword of the Spirit, the Bible in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12 we are in the last days, the end times, the last 43 years of the transition from the kingdoms of men to the kingdom of God.

THE GREAT FIGHT OF FAITH IS ON!

None of the living, other than, watchmen, have been allowed to understand the mysteries of the kingdom of heaven - that Satan rules over the kingdoms of men while Christ rules over the kingdom of heaven Matt. 13:11.

Consider the founding fathers of our nation. They could understand that men always have their thumbs on the scales of justice, that it is not in man to guide our paths Jer. 10:23 so that we could have the Constitution and Declaration of Independence to give us some freedoms before the second coming when Christ would save and free us from ourselves John 8:32.

We do not know the number of watchmen through the years, but the Lord has always been looking out for us, even though He has stepped back.

I am the watchman for the second age of the Sword of the Spirit, the Bible in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12. For over 40 years, I have been given wisdom from above, to where I could see "men as trees" Mark 8:24 and remove enough lies/wiles/seals of Satan out of the bible translations of men to where we have the Sword of the Spirit, the Bible in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12, where the Lord Himself can give us warnings. The Lord is now warning modern man with the dual prophecy of the New Testament, that Satan is the man of sin, who rules over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3-4; Job; James 5:7-11. The Lord is warning us we need to repent of the ways of men, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30.

Still, none of us will understand the mysteries of the Kingdom of Heaven unless or until the Lord determines it is our time to know Matt. 13:11.





