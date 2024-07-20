Police Officer Analyzes Deep State Assassination Attempt on Trump

On July 13th, 2024 at approximately 6:11 P.M., Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a Trump Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The assailant shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was neutralized on scene just moments after shots were fired just 410 feet way from Trump's stage. Growing numbers of accounts on X are reporting to have seen second shooter on the water tower in Butler at the time of the assassination attempt.





This has not been confirmed by the FBI, who has been investigating the incident. Get insight from Brendan Ecker, police officer and entrepreneur, who analyzes the events that took place on July 13th.





Updated Information Not Seen in This Video





-New Secret Service Report has confirmed a stand down did take place.

- Recorded Secret Service security seen in this video is not reported Secret Service, but DHS personnel or Law Enforcement, according to new sources on X.

- A Second Shooter Was Confirmed to be Involved

- Thomas Crooks had drone footage of the grounds at the rally before the event.

- Information may vary as new information is discovered.





Need Marketing and Advertising? Click Here: https://www.b2bgrowthtodayllc.com/plans-pricing





Shop Luxury: https://www.b2bgrowthtodayllc.com/store





Book a Free Consultation:

https://www.b2bgrowthtodayllc.com/bookconsultation





Buy Brendan Ecker's Book "Beyond the Beat": https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Beat-Success-Officer-Entrepreneur/dp/191678755X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1AKHIXZB0W7PC&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.c-TgpG9cCpNLpz53i-HI38WB17Y8rY8fyWWNf76Lk5F73YcThXETcGlHxd2O9mnf.Mpn5ok_f6c10XeRdhG7AjC6PUna_ahje2V7mSm0jYJ4&dib_tag=se&keywords=brendan+ecker&qid=1721520549&s=books&sprefix=brendan+ecker%2Cstripbooks%2C93&sr=1-1





Buy Brendan Ecker's Book "How I Made My Dorm My Office": https://www.amazon.com/How-Made-Dorm-Office-Entrepreneur/dp/1916787568/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&dib_tag=se&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.c-TgpG9cCpNLpz53i-HI38WB17Y8rY8fyWWNf76Lk5F73YcThXETcGlHxd2O9mnf.Mpn5ok_f6c10XeRdhG7AjC6PUna_ahje2V7mSm0jYJ4&qid=1721520470&sr=1-2





Timestamps:

[00:00]: Intro

[02:25]: Second Shooter? Inside Job? Eyewitness Account.

[04:56]: Trump Turns His Head and Cheats Death by 1 Inch

[09:30]: Brendan Ecker Reacts to Failed Trump Assassination Attempt

[10:56]: Forensic Analysis of Bullets Fired at Butler Trump Rally

[12:22]: Congressman and Former Sniper Cory Milis Gives Insight

[16:58]: Secret Service Stand down or Incompetence?

[19:39]: Former Sniper for VIPs Weighs in on Trump Shooting

[22:00]: Brendan Ecker's Law Enforcement Analysis

[25:58]: Second Shooter Spotted on Water Tower

[26:04]: Why Trump Must Be Protected - Summary

[28:59]: Thomas Matthew Crooks (Warning: Graphic Images & Videos)

[34:08]: George Webb's Report on Second Shooter

[37:32]: Final Remarks





Follow on Social Media:

Insta: @goldsharkmedia, @b2bgrowthtodayllc, @eck3r17

TikTok: @BrendanEckerOfficial

Linked-In: @BrendanEcker

Facebook: @GoldSharkMedia and @B2BGrowthToday LLC

Snapchat: @brendanecker035

Twitter: @ecker17





Graphic Content Disclaimer:

Some images or clips in this YouTube episode contain violence, censored cursing, and other content that may be graphic for some viewers. By watching this video it is implied the viewer has read this disclaimer.





Fair Use Disclaimer:

Please note that this video may contain copyrighted material, including images, music, and video clips. The use of such material is done under the principles of "Fair Use" as defined in Section 107 of the United States Copyright Act. Fair Use allows for the limited use of copyrighted material for purposes such as criticism, commentary, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, or research, without the need for permission from or payment to the copyright owner.