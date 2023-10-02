Maria Zeee & Lt. Col. Pete Chambers–Whatever Comes, The People Are Ready!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lieutenant Colonel Pete Chambers and Maria Zeee sit down for an in-depth analysis of what the next course of action of the globalists will likely be. Lt. Col. Chambers discusses the intel surrounding a coming major cyber attack, symptoms activated through the technology in the shots and more, reinforcing that we are at war and whatever comes… the people are ready.