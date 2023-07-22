QR Codes Build Fences. The CBDC And Vaccine Passports Combined With The QR Codes Lock Us In!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"If you look at the number of ways QR Codes & the data coming in can be misused it's scary. QR Codes just help build the fences. It's the CBDC, & the Vaccine Passports in combination w/ the QR Codes that lock us in." - Catherine Austin Fitts
