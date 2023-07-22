BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
QR Codes Build Fences. The CBDC And Vaccine Passports Combined With The QR Codes Lock Us In!
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
318 views • 07/22/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

"If you look at the number of ways QR Codes & the data coming in can be misused it's scary. QR Codes just help build the fences. It's the CBDC, & the Vaccine Passports in combination w/ the QR Codes that lock us in." - Catherine Austin Fitts

Original Video Link: https://battleplan.news/watch?id=64bab4c48c997fe53e4779e7 

Keywords
blockchaininfowarsbible prophecymark of the beastend timesglenn beckpolly tommeyamerican patriots for god and countryrevelation 13catherine austin fittstheblazedigital moneysigns of the timescbdcjustin haskinsqr codescentral bank digital currenciesvaccine passportsmonica smitfednowcarolyn bettsblaze mediatassatpayheartland institute socialism research centermetal blockchain
