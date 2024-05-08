08.05.24 First Look: Bestech Swordfish Button Lock EDC Magnacut Stainless Steel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Well it's time to look at a new EDC knife. This one comes from The Knife Center's weekly review. It's exclusive to them and so far I am quite impressed. Fit and finish are spotless. She is smooth, a bit lighter than my old EDC and nice enough to go with you from the boonies to the reception hall.
The HRC on this knife is 62-63 so she definitely an upper end knife.
We'll put her thru the paces and see if she holds up.
Thanks for watching
Be well my friends
Skal!
E
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1