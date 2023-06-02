Newsmax uses footage of Iowa to report on Moscow

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Moscow – where all the signs are in English and random people walk round dressed like Thriller-era Michael Jackson. This version of Moscow, of course, only exists in the imaginations of those at Newsmax.
To everyone else this is Davenport, Iowa, the scene of a recent catastrophic building collapse. But this tiny detail didn’t stop Newsmax trying to pass off footage from Iowa as the scene of a drone strike in Moscow.
Mirrored - RT