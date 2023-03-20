BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deep State Plan Behind The Banking Crisis
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
265 views • 03/20/2023

There are numerous key Deep State agendas moving forward amid the ongoing banking crisis that is rearing its head in America and beyond, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From helping Democrats and establishment forces centralize money and power, to paving the way for bigger government and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and even censorship of the Internet, this mess has Deep State fingerprints all over. Alex explains how there are obvious parallels with what happened in the Great Depression: First, flooding the economy with low-interest credit, then sucking the money out of the system, crashing everything, and scooping up assets for pennies on the dollar. Perhaps even more importantly, Newman breaks down how the Federal Reserve System works and how this was engineered.

Keywords
deep statecrisisbankingalex newmanthe new american
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy