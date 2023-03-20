Deep State Plan Behind The Banking Crisis

There are numerous key Deep State agendas moving forward amid the ongoing banking crisis that is rearing its head in America and beyond, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From helping Democrats and establishment forces centralize money and power, to paving the way for bigger government and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and even censorship of the Internet, this mess has Deep State fingerprints all over. Alex explains how there are obvious parallels with what happened in the Great Depression: First, flooding the economy with low-interest credit, then sucking the money out of the system, crashing everything, and scooping up assets for pennies on the dollar. Perhaps even more importantly, Newman breaks down how the Federal Reserve System works and how this was engineered.

