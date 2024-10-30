Units of the Russian Armed Forces have begun to break through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine north of Rabotino towards Orekhov, on Zaporozhye front. This was reported by the Deputy Chairman of the Coordination Council for the Integration of New Territories, Vladimir Rogov, citing a Russian military correspondent on October 29, 2024. In recent days, Russian servicemen from the special operations formations of Dnieper Group of Forces have forced Ukrainian troops out of the high ground, which is of tactical importance in Orekhov zone. Over the past 24 hours, the front line north of Rabotino has become more active, and intensive attacks have begun from both sides, reinforced by powerful armored vehicles, artillery and drones, which are working hard! Now the way for the Russian assault troops on the front line is wide open, there is an advance towards Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka.

During the battle, Russian scouts detected Ukrainian positions in dugouts, heavily guarded by their armored vehicle in Orekhov sector. The tank crew of Novorossiysk Paratroopers, then quickly moved closer to the target, with the modernized version of T-72B3, which is an excellent tank in terms of performance, cost and speed of production. T-72B3 tank turret with mounted mounts for components of the active protection complex is effective against FPV drones, which are the main threat to today's armored vehicles. The tank fired powerfully, Ukrainian shelter was destroyed. In addition to the tank, the artillery crew of Dnepr Group of Forces operated a working 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, which performs its duties every day in special military operations. With accuracy, high rate of fire and all-terrain capability, the gunners fired ammunition, the Zelensky's troop shelter detected, was powerfully blown up! The Ukrainian troops did not even know what to do anymore trying to defend themselves from the Russian advance. They tried to attack the Russian assault troops with a heavy agrodrone, nicknamed "Baba Yaga", but were immediately detected by Russian FPV drone operators, who were actively hunting enemy targets. FPV drone immediately flew into the target, and Baba Yaga, nicknamed "Vampire" by its designers, fell into free fall!

As a result, Ukrainian defense held together with the Western collective, was successfully penetrated north of Rabotino. The Russian strike area reached 10 kilometers, meaning that an area of up to 10 square kilometers was liberated. This eliminated the small gains at great cost, which Kiev's forces had gained with heavy losses during the 2023 “counteroffensive”. Here, Russian drone again filmed the streets to Rabotino, marked by several Bradley and Leopard 2A4 losses in the footage.

