EU MEMBER CALLS FOR WORLD REBELLION AGAIST GOVERNMENTS WARNING!

WAKEUP! SATANS NEW WORLD ORDER WANTS OPEN WORLD REBELLION SO THEIR HENCHMEN AND WOMEN CAN SWAT TEAM HUMANITY AND DRAG THEM INTO ONE WAY FEMA CAMPS! THIS IS NOW THE END OF ANY FREEDOM IN THE WORLD NOW. I HOPE TO GOD YOU HAVE ARMED PROTECTION AND PREPS TO SURVIVE WITH. OPEN REBELLION IS A TRAP IN MY OPINION. IF HUMANITY OPENLY REBELS AGAINST ALL THE GOVERNMENTS OF THE WORLD THEN THE WORLD (UN) MILITARY CAN COME IN AND SEIZE ALL THE NATIONS OF THE WORLD. IF YOU THINK THIS IS A JOKE THE STOCK MARKET COULD FLIP AROUND (9/11) AND THIS WILL BE THE EXCUSE THE SATANIC ELITE NEED TO BRING THE WORLD TO ITS KNEES. DO NOT OPENLY PROTEST! REMEMBER WHAT HAPPENED ON JANUARY 6TH? THAT WAS A SETUP TO SEND INNOCENT HUMANS TO THE SATANS PRISON COMPOUND. WAKEUP OR DIE! SHEER HELL HAS NOW ARRIVED...