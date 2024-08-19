Reagan Movie Portrays Powerful Role Ronald’s Mother Played in His Life - Jennifer O’Neill

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Ronald Reagan was instilled with truth and morality by his God-fearing mother throughout his childhood, and this is the inspiration Jennifer O'Neill brought to life in the upcoming film, Reagan. Jennifer is an internationally acclaimed actress, model, and producer with over 35 feature films under her belt. Her latest role can be seen on the big screen August 30, as she stars as President Ronald Reagan’s mother, Nelle, alongside Dennis Quaid. “I don’t think our youth even has a clue about our history and about such a great man as Reagan as a billboard for the truth - and that’s exactly what we need now,” she says. Jennifer points to the character of Reagan and how powerfully his mother influenced his life.
TAKEAWAYS
Jennifer came to faith in Christ when she was 38-years-old and due to being blacklisted in Hollywood, she moved to Nashville, Tennessee
Nelle had dedicated her life as a disciple of Jesus Christ and raised her boys with this solid foundation
Ronald Reagan had two strong women in his life - his mother and his wife, Nancy
With Reagan, you’ll see a history of his life, the inspiration of his presidency, and an all-around life-changing story great for all ages
