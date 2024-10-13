EVIL MEN ~ Part 2

2 Timothy 3:13 But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse,

deceiving, and being deceived.

There is Nothing MORE Deceiving Than What JESUS Said !!!

Mark 13:6 For Many Shall Come in My Name, SAYING, I am Christ; and Shall DECEIVE MANY !!!





https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness

https://rumble.com/v5es1lp-d.o.d.-directive-3000.09-autonomy-and-weapons-systems-par