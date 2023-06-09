© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as part of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/psalm-33-decrees/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "Do you feel like your prayer life is in a rut? I’ve got some great tools for you to use that will change your situation for the good!
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I unpack some truths of how to walk in new anointing and authority … and get the breakthrough you’ve been waiting for."