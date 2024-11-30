The Emerald Tablets of Thoth Tablet XIII The Keys of Life and Death



There are 13 tablets to what I call the "main" series, so I call it the finale. The last 2 are supplemental, making 15. We're gonna do those too.



The Flower of Life is believed to be a blueprint of all life. It starts with a single point in the middle and expands outward, similar to a big bang. It is also a representation of how everything is connected.



Thoth tells us to align our 7 chakras to the north and south poles of the Earth to harness the energy.



The term "avatar" means body. Thoth again makes reference to transferring the soul to a new human body, or avatar. Thoth and his boys are able to use technology to preserve the soul and back it up into different forms/bodies.