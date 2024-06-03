Vaccine Secrets - What Parents Should Know About Viruses, Vaccines and the Viral Theory

When it comes to vaccines, the prevailing narrative is that they are a modern miracle.





But what if that isn’t true? What if viruses do NOT even exist and the vaccines are potentially more dangerous to some people than the so-called dis-eases they were designed to prevent?





“Vaccine Secrets,” an animated video, explores these questions and more. The video was created by parents who followed the rules. They vaccinated their children according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s schedule.





These parents thought they were doing the right thing, that they were protecting their children. Sadly, they learned they had done just the opposite.





As this video points out, some children can withstand the mercury, aluminum, graphene, formaldehyde, PEG, PP, and other industrial chemicals, foreign genetic matter from aborted fetus's that are in vaccines — but others can’t.





“Vaccine Secrets” fact checks the many statements used to convince parents that vaccines are safe and effective, and dispels many of the myths perpetuated about vaccines, including:





- Deaths from vaccine-preventable diseases were almost zero before the vaccines to prevent them were manufactured.

- Vaccines themselves have caused deaths and injuries and deaths in the millions of previously healthy children and young adults.

- Vaccines can and do cause autism. The government admitted this when it compensated a family whose healthy child developed autism after vaccination.

- Vaccines earn the big pharmaceutical companies billions of dollars every year.

- When vaccines injure or kill a child, the drug company that produced the vaccine is completely free from any liability.





