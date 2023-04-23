© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk spoke against censorship in social media:
- I think it's very important to encourage citizen journalism. It's very important to hear the voice of the people... and let the truth be determined by the people, not the five editors-in-chief of major publications.
Full interview:
3 days ago, 04/20/2023
Keynote – Twitter 2.0: From Conversations to Partnerships https://together.nbcuni.com/insights/news/twitter-from-conversations-to-partnerships/
https://twitter.com/lindayacc/status/1649116812733235200?cxt=HHwWgIC2gZ_A6-ItAAAA