Farmers Develop a Stronger Prayer Life After Wrongful Animal Abuse Charges - Janet McHenry

Forgiveness is a profound and integral cornerstone of the Christian faith, but applying it to our everyday lives is easier said than done. Janet McHenry lived through years of hellish court battles when her husband was charged with seven wrongful animal abuse charges after a massive two-day blizzard buried six calves and an old bull on their California ranch. Her husband was convicted of six felony charges by an aggressive judge, but later, the Court of Appeals unanimously overturned that ruling. Janet talks about how the experience taught her and her husband to truly and completely forgive the people who did them wrong. She is also the author of 26 books, including several that are focused on developing a strong prayer life.





TAKEAWAYS

When you lose your reputation in a community, it’s really hard to get it back, but you should always show the love of Christ no matter what





We all experience some kind of injustice or unfairness in our lives because life is simply unfair in many aspects





Jesus taught us how to forgive in Luke 23:34 where He says, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”





🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Good Ranchers (get 10% off with code TINA): https://www.goodranchers.com/

Prayer Walk book: https://amzn.to/3GsCFBP

Praying Personalities book: https://amzn.to/46FEbLz

Praying Personalities Quiz: https://prayingpersonalities.com/





🔗 CONNECT WITH JANET MCHENRY

Website: https://www.janetmchenry.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JanetMcHenryAuthor/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/janetmchenry/

X: https://twitter.com/LookingUpFirst

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/janetmchenry/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



