BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Conan (2004, Playstation 2)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 1 week ago

Conan is a beat'em up developed by Slowakian company Cauldron and published by TDK Recording Media Europe. It was only released in Europe. The game also came out for PC, Xbox and Gamecube.

The game is an adaption of Robert E. Howard Conan the Barbarian stories which are set in the fictional Hyborian Age, which took place some time after the sinking of Atlantis. Conan is a barbarian and an incredibly skilled and strong warrior who wanders around the lands in search of adventure. When he visits his homeland again to meet his remaining relatives, he finds their village burned down by an unknown group of soldiers. The last survivor tells Conan with his dying breath what happened, and Conan vows to kill every single one of the attackers.

Conan can jump, block and perform four different attacks. He can find different weapons through the game and switch between them. The game has some slight RPG mechanics, as killed enemies give you XP, which will improve your stamina and enables you to unlock new combos. If Conan dies by an enemy hit (except by ranged weapons, such as arrows), he is transferred to the realm of Crom,Conan's god, where he has a fight against a group of enemies. If Conan defeats all enemies, he will be brought back to life.In order to save, you need to find crystals which are hidden in the stages.

Keywords
cauldronplaystation 2beatempconan the barbariantdk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy