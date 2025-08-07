BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A Few Parts of the Constitution Just Got Deleted... Paying Attention Yet?
What is happening
What is happening
9716 followers
1
183 views • 1 month ago

Aug 7, 2025

This is why we're making this film: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/li... Please preorder a copy and help us get it out there! People need to remember what they've forgotten.


If you can support our work on Patreon, every little bit helps keep us going: / truthstreammedia or SubscribeStar here: subscribestar.com/truthstreammedia


As context is very important for all videos, this message is to confirm that the purpose of this video is reporting on or documenting the content. Note that we make an effort to research for context and cite our sources as appropriate.


Truthstream Media Can Be Found Here:


Our First Film: TheMindsofMen.net


Our First Series: Vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame


Site: TruthstreamMedia.com


X: @TruthstreamNews


Backup Ch: Vimeo.com/truthstreammedia


DONATE: http://bit.ly/2aTBeeF


Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/bbxcWX


~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*~*­~*~*~*~*~

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Keywords
trumpconstitutionimmigrationmagacdtruthstream mediael salvadorjustpaying attentionfew partsgot deleted
