DEEP STATE TRIES STEAL ALEX JONES IDENTITY !!

The CIA, FBI, and the rest of the scum are trying to shut info wars again, however this time they are trying to steal his identity as well. You couldn't make this sh*t up !!

I just wish they would publish names and photos of ALL involved in this, an expose this scum. Let 50 to 100 million people know exactly who they are. From the guy making the coffee to the scum pulling the strings of these puppets.... NAME AND PHOTOGRAPH THEM ALL, then put out the information !! (Give them no place to hide.)