Democrats Ride Abortion to Election Victories

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats are celebrating last night’s election victories — and crediting abortion as the issue key to winning. In Ohio, the people voted to enshrine the supposed right to abortion in the State Constitution; Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear won his reelection bid after he campaigned on expanding abortion access; in Virginia, Democrats kept their majority in the state Senate and flipped the House of Delegates by campaigning in competitive districts on the threat of an abortion ban; and Pennsylvania voters filled a vacant seat on their state Supreme Court with staunchly pro-abortion Democrat Daniel McCaffery.
Also, Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team said in a court filing that it doesn’t matter if Donald Trump genuinely believed the election was stolen — this even though the D.C. case against him hinges on allegations of fraud and deceit; and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky just canceled his country’s elections. Plus, Art Thompson, the former CEO of The John Birch Society, discusses organizing effective meetings.