Democrats Ride Abortion to Election Victories
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
36 views • 11/08/2023

Democrats are celebrating last night’s election victories — and crediting abortion as the issue key to winning. In Ohio, the people voted to enshrine the supposed right to abortion in the State Constitution; Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear won his reelection bid after he campaigned on expanding abortion access; in Virginia, Democrats kept their majority in the state Senate and flipped the House of Delegates by campaigning in competitive districts on the threat of an abortion ban; and Pennsylvania voters filled a vacant seat on their state Supreme Court with staunchly pro-abortion Democrat Daniel McCaffery.  

Also, Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team said in a court filing that it doesn’t matter if Donald Trump genuinely believed the election was stolen — this even though the D.C. case against him hinges on allegations of fraud and deceit; and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky just canceled his country’s elections. Plus, Art Thompson, the former CEO of The John Birch Society, discusses organizing effective meetings.   

democratsconstitutionabortionstateselectionsvirginiaohiokentuckyelection date
