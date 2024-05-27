America’s Proxies Cleared to Attack Russia 05/27/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has approved the use of all U.S. weapons against Russian targets, including targets inside Russia. Once Ukraine begins using these weapons, Russia can say the U.S. directly authorized the attacks. In other news, Italy has introduced a Bill for Compulsory Military Service and the process of digitally marking every human is well underway.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support