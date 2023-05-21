Secrets of the Coronation that Show King Charles is the Antichrist — Tim Cohen — 5/18/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 453 of the A Minute to Midnite Show (May 18, 2023). Tony is joined by author Tim Cohen, who gives a remarkable presentation as to why he is in no doubt that King Charles is the Biblical antichrist. Tim is the author of the book ‘The antichrist and a cup of tea”. The recent coronation of the king had secrets ‘hidden in plain sight’ that further back up Tim’s long-held belief in this.
Source: https://aminutetomidnite.com/2023/05/19/453-secrets-of-the-coronation-that-show-king-charles-is-the-antichrist-tim-cohen/
