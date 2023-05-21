BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Secrets of the Coronation that Show King Charles is the Antichrist — Tim Cohen — 5/18/2023
Follows TheWay
Follows TheWay
563 followers
Follow
210 views • 05/21/2023

Episode 453 of the A Minute to Midnite Show (May 18, 2023). Tony is joined by author Tim Cohen, who gives a remarkable presentation as to why he is in no doubt that King Charles is the Biblical antichrist. Tim is the author of the book ‘The antichrist and a cup of tea”. The recent coronation of the king had secrets ‘hidden in plain sight’ that further back up Tim’s long-held belief in this.

Source: https://aminutetomidnite.com/2023/05/19/453-secrets-of-the-coronation-that-show-king-charles-is-the-antichrist-tim-cohen/

CHRISTIANS: Be sure you are saved and not just think you are.

For a most-helpful guide to the narrow way and authentic salvation, freely-download the PDF here:

BeSureYouAreSaved.com

https://besureyouaresaved.com

newspoliticstruthprophecyantichristcurrent-events
