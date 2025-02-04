BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Few Good People Run For Office & Street Interviews with The Hon. Preston Manning & Others
12 views • 7 months ago

Donate to help us make more shows: www.faytene.tv/donate


🎉 This week, we bring you street interviews capturing what Americans are saying about tariffs, Canada-U.S. relations, and what they feel matters most.


Plus, we conclude our must-watch interview with The Honourable Preston Manning, one of Canada’s most influential political figures.


In this final segment with Mr. Manning, we explore:


✅ The biggest threats and opportunities for Canada

✅ AI’s growing role in political discourse 🤖

✅ Why top candidates hesitate to run for office

✅ How YOU can make a difference in shaping our nation


