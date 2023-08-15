💥Footage of Last Night's Russian Missile Attack on Dnepropetrovsk

Some more footage of last night's missile attack on Dnepropetrovsk

💥The video of the night calibration of the workshops of the Yuzhmash production complex in Dnepropetrovsk is remarkable for several reasons.





1. The accuracy of Kalibr cruise missiles, which has clearly increased, is surprising. The missiles are stacked closely, with a pitch of 50-70 metres. Also by the volume of explosions we can assume that the mass of the penetrating warhead of the cruise missiles has also increased. The affected workshops of the enterprise were converted for the production of attack drones and missile weapons.





2. the combat work is clearly going on at one military facility. No ruptures in other parts of the city, according to preliminary data, have been recorded.





3. Judging by the number of missiles, the salvo was obviously fired from the same ship. It is likely that the Admiral Makarov Project 11356R patrol ship with 3M14T Kalibr-NK missiles fired at Yuzhmash. At the same time, less than half of the missiles from the ship's standard ammunition were used on the plant's workshops.





It is also curious that there was no air alert over Dnipropetrovsk at the time of the strike, despite the fact that the city is a major industrial hub and Yuzhmash is a strategically important enterprise for Ukraine.



