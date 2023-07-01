BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Were We Founded as a Christian Nation? - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.94 w Fr. Chris Alar
High Hopes
High Hopes
3 views • 07/01/2023

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)


June 22, 2023


How was our nation founded? At its beginning was it intended to be a Christian nation? What is the real reason for the concept of “separation of Church and state?” In this episode, Fr. Chris Alar, MIC shares the answers to these and other questions about the founding of our great nation. In addition, he interviews Bishop Joseph L. Coffey, Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese for Military Services about the great need for Catholic chaplains to provide the Sacraments to the brave men and women who protect our freedom by giving their lives to military service.


Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 94: Were We Founded as a Christian Nation?


Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN


NEW Digital Streaming Site: https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddiHW-TxqC8

Keywords
christiancatholicchaplainschristian nationseparation of church and statefr chris alarliving divine mercyfounding of americabishop coffey
