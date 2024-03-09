© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I wanted to show the people how heavy the chemtrail material falls back from the atmosphere! Heavy chemtrail fall out while commercial fishing in the Gulf of Mexico with high power spotlights! Has absolutely nothing to do with moisture, volcano Ash, bugs, or any other fictitious term people can come up with! Toxic chemtrail Fallout very poisonous to our environment! This madness should in immediately it's killing everything we have no marketable fish love in my area!
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
3DogGunnit
https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos
Mike Decker
https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos
SKYWATCH_SWFL
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
To Those Who Will Listen
https://www.youtube.com/@ToThoseWhoWillListen/videos
Watch Woman of The Dragon
https://www.youtube.com/@watchwomanofthedragon8376/videos
Luis Edward Diani
https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
Bureau of Meteorology - Australia
GOES Image Viewer
https://www.star.nesdis.noaa.gov/GOES/floater.php?stormid=EP052023
https://worldview.earthdata.nasa.gov/
http://rammb.cira.colostate.edu/
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analysis/models/?model=gfs®ion=aus&pkg=mslp_pcpn_frzn&runtime=2020111000&fh=6
https://texasstormchasers.com/app/
https://weathertec-services.com/technology.html
Shared from and subscribe to:
Real Fishing Life