⚡️WEST’S COLONIAL IDEOLOGY STILL VERY MUCH ALIVE - ZAKHAROVA

Director of the Information and Press Department. The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman warns world must be wary of America's insatiable hunger to dominate, urging states to be ready to "fight back" against American hegemony:

Everyone needs to remember 1 thing: these appetites in West have not gone away, and as crisis increases, their appetite will also increase - Zakharova (01:19 in top vid).

🥳 Zakharova's among participants from over 130 countries flocking to St. Petersburg Economic Forum (SPIEF) - conference in full swing as music, dancing and latest tech all showcased in celebration of multipolar world.