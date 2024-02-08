Col. John Mills discusses House Republicans' bungled vote to Impeach Mayorkas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Col. John Mills joins John Fredericks to discuss House Republicans' bungled vote to impeach Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Mills says Rep. Ken Buck's vote against impeachment is a clear sign he’s angling for a senior position at one of the Swamp’s signature think tanks.
