Trace Fury - "Adaptation (version 2)" - Box Demos - [Jazz Rock]

Trace Fury is a Philadelphia, PA band that result in a head-spinning array of styles that embraces jazz, classical, pop, rock and even trip-hop, filtering everything through an otherworldly conduit of dramatic piano and plaintive sax. The overall effect comes across like a mixture of Portishead, Morphine, Dead Can Dance and, at times, mid-period Talk Talk.





The two frontwomen possess astonishing voices, recalling everyone from Kate Bush (IVORY SHORES) and Sarah McLachlan (FIRE UNDER ICE) to Björk (BODY DOUBLE), although probably Trace Fury’s most frequent comparison will be with the queen of piano-driven confessional rock, Tori Amos.

Download the music here: https://tracefury.bandcamp.com/





Chrissie Loftus - vocals/piano

Nina Muto - vocals/piano

Mark Gallagher - sax

Dave Kasper - bass

Matt Buckley - drums