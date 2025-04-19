The greatness, supremacy and divinity of Christ (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 23, 2024.





John 1:1, 14 speaks of Christ’s divinity as the Word Who was God and that the Word was made of flesh, full of grace and truth. In John 5:39, Christ says that the Holy Scriptures testify of Him.





In John 14:6, Christ in speaking of Himself says: Jesus saith unto him, I AM the Way, the Truth, and the Life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me.





That eliminates all other man-made deities. Only through Christ can we have access to God the Father in 1 Timothy 2:5 and Romans 8:34.





In John 14:9, Christ says to Philip:Jesus saith unto him, Have I been so long time with you, and yet hast thou not known me, Philip? he that hath seen me hath seen the Father; and how sayest thou then, Show us the Father?





Christ is the reflection of God the Father, full of grace and truth, love, mercy, power and grace.





In John 15:5, Christ says: I AM the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in Me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without Me ye can do nothing.





Without Christ, we cannot do anything. It is time that we go back to Bible basics and obey Christ, Who is our great God and our Savior.





