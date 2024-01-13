Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò: DePopulation Agenda, Plandemic, Biological Weapon

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò is a brilliant, accurate, insightful man of integrity and courage. For the past few years, he has been outspoken about the Liberal World Order/Great Reset takeover of much of the world.





“For the past four years, we have been witnessing the implementation of a criminal plan of world depopulation, achieved through the creation of a false pandemic and imposition of her false vaccine, which you now know to be a biological weapon of mass destruction, designed with the aim of destroying the immune system of the entire population, causing sterility and the onset of deadly diseases.





“The rulers of the western states, hostage to Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab, have become accomplices to this crime, demonstrating their malice and premeditation by their behavior of falsifying data on alleged infection, doctoring statistical data to attribute death and adverse effects to covid-19 but not to the gene serums, prohibiting effective treatments and imposing harmful protocols that have no scientific basis, banning autopsies and preventing accurate reports to authorities.





“In this attack, unprecedented in the history of the human race, we have witnessed the complicity of all national and International institutions, the entire medical profession, and the media.





“A social engineering operation has been carried out to manipulate consensus through terror threats, blackmail, and the violation of citizens’ most sacrosanct fundamental rights.”





https://x.com/JKernerOT/status/1746163137005449705?s=20