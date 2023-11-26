Black Shahed-136 drones lights up the Kiev sky to resemble World War 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The most massive attack by Iranian kamikaze drone, Shahed-136 or Geran-2, lit up the skies of Kiev resembling World War 2 during its interception by machine guns. The Russian-type Shahed drone is painted black and use stealth tactics to evade Ukrainian air defenses which are forced to use searchlights.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY