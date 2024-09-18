RT News September 18, 2024 2PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 18, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
A Taiwanese company and its Hungarian business partner both deny producing the pagers that exploded in Lebanon, killing at least 12, including 2 children, and wounding 28-hundred on Tuesday. The devices were allegedly detonated remotely by Israel. Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman calls the pager bombing a terror attack that must be decried and fully probed by Israel's allies. At least one person is killed and three others wounded, in a shooting at the central office of Russia's biggest online market Wildberries. We've got the details straight from the scene in downtown Moscow.