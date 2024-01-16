A Tale of Three Cities - the Best of Times, the Worst of Times

When we watch the Matrix or the Truman Show we are likely seeing the idea of the fictitious world we have all be trained to accept as real. In the modern age the human mind is quite capable of understanding the difference. This was not so in decades past, so head out into the real world and recognize it.

Episode 118 - July 2018

