BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPOCH TV | Flying Objects Shot Down; US Accused of Destroying Nord Stream Pipeline
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • 02/14/2023

Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp: Unidentified Flying Objects Being Shot Down; US Accused of Destroying Nord Stream Pipeline


Unidentified flying objects were shot down by authorities in Canada and Alaska. The Chinese regime says it is also planning to shoot down a flying craft near its borders, and other odd incidents are being reported elsewhere. While details are thin on what the flying crafts were, this comes soon after the United States shot down a Chinese spy balloon.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is being accused by investigative journalist Seymour Hersh of having destroyed the Nord Stream pipeline in a clandestine military operation. While the White House denies the claims, it is bringing deeper attention to possible motives for the destruction of the pipeline.


#JoshuaPhilipp on these and the other recent odd incidents involving #FlyingCrafts.

https://ept.ms/UnknownAircraftDowned


Keywords
nord stream pipelineepoch tvjosh philippcross roadsflying objects
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy