BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Interdisciplinary Symposium IV FREEDOM IS THE CURE, Session 2 Crime Is Not Health, Mike Yeadon.
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
310 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • 05/25/2023

Interdisciplinary Symposium IV FREEDOM IS THE CURE, Session 2 Crime Is Not Health, Mike Yeadon.


https://rumble.com/v2pz9w4-interdisciplinary-symposium-iv-freedom-is-the-cure-session-2-crime-is-not-h.html


Source:-

https://rumble.com/v18jjnn-crime-is-not-health-with-mike-yeadon.html


Mike Yeadon’s ‘Call To Arms’


Presented by Doctors For Covid Ethics 11 June 2022. Hosted by UK Column. This allows for a reassessment of what was going on then compared to now and what is likely in the future. Hosted by UK Column.


doctorsforcovidethics.org -- ukcolumn.org


"We're in the middle of the biggest crime in history. It's global. It has the intent of control, removing everybody's freedom, and will involve killing further millions, if not billions of people. It is long planned."


"If you comply with this tyranny, it will end with the loss of your liberty, and probably your life. That's what's going to happen if you and everybody else choose to do nothing at all."


"You have to be brave now and risk embarrassment, and recruit other people to this cause. And we can roll them over"


=================================


NUMBERS OF EXCESS DEATHS WORLD WIDE CONTINUES TO INCREASE


FIGHT AGAINST

5G ROLL OUT

THE FALSE CLIMATE CHANGE NARRATIVE.

15 MINUTE CITY LOCKDOWNS

DON'T FORGET USE CASH WHERE YOU CAN. They want to take it away, USE IT OR LOOSE IT! Just imagine when taking your weekly groceries through the check out and your ID card says 'Transaction Invalid' NO CREDIT SCORE. Ask yourself how are you going to eat?


TRUTH ABOUT CHEMTRAILS and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering.


The Deliberate Spraying of aerosols 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath, explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org. See Documentary "The Dimming".


DuneDrifter, Topical Digest discovering the cover ups and lies you are being fed by mainstream media and Governments around the world.


https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter


Music By SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg


Please Support https://expose-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Mike Yeadon, Call To Arms, Biggest Crime In History


Keywords
mike yeadona call to armsbiggest crime in history
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy