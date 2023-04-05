Woman Kills Russian Blogger with IED in Statue 5Apr23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1:33 Suspect detained in murder of Russian blogger
: 54 Russian blogger who was killed
:05 Cafe - St. Petersburg on the Neva riverbank
:54 Injured people exiting cafe in aftermath
:13 Inside the Cafe
1:50 Russian Pro-War Blogger Vladlen Tatarsky Targetted
6 clips, 5:32.
Thumbnail: Miner in hard-hat IED
The power of the improvised explosive device allegedly used in the incident was equivalent to 200 grams TNT, TASS reported, citing sources. According to the emergency services, the blast that killed Tatarsky also left at least 32 people injured.
rt.com/russia/574041-blast-kill-war-reporter-video/